Man arrested for murder of his wife at Sussex County home, police say

A woman was killed in her Sussex County home, and her husband has been charged with her murder, according to Delaware State Police.

Robert Franks, 53, is accused of killing his wife Cynthia Moss-Franks at their home on Champions Drive in Bridgeville last week.

Police say he was taken into custody Monday in Philadelphia, and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held in Pennsylvania as a fugitive as he awaits extradition to Delaware.

No further details about what how the woman died, or what led to her death have been released by police.

Police are still looking for his wife's silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS with Delaware tag "YCANTI." It is believed to be in the Philadelphia area.