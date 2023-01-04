Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust

article

Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.

Authorities say the driver, later identified as Justin Williams, displayed pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, and had a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from his person. Responding officers also say a zip lock baggie containing suspected marijuana was protruding from Williams' hoodie pocket.

Police say they questioned Williams about his potential possession or use of narcotics, which he responded to by saying, "I was smoking earlier, and I have some weed on me," before he handed officers the baggie containing the suspected marijuana.

Authorities say they placed Williams in custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance before they later found other illegal substances on his person.

After further searching Williams, police say they located another zip lock baggie, this time containing suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, and two Apple iPhones inside his right pants pocket. Then, inside his left pants pocket, police say they found $2,380 in cash, and another zip lock baggie, labeled "Gas Lane Cumb," containing suspected marijuana.

A search warrant was later executed on Williams' vehicle, which led police to discover a firearm, large quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana, and 25 packs of suspected suboxone, according to authorities.

A query of Williams' criminal history determined that Williams is a person not able to possess a firearm in Pennsylvania, which police say resulted in criminal charges of firearms and drug-related offenses.

Williams was later arraigned on these charges and bail was set at $200,000, according to police. He was transported to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he is awaiting his preliminary hearing.