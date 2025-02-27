Man arrested for peering in windows for 2nd time in months, police say

The Brief 25-year-old Joshua Cheatom was recently arrested and charged. Police say the suspect was also arrested in August of last year for similar incidents. Maple Shade Police say the suspect was taken to Burlington County Jail but later released by the courts.



People at a South Jersey apartment complex might be keeping their curtains closed after police arrested their neighbor for lewdness and allegedly peering into windows. Police say it’s not the first time. And, the suspect is out of jail.

What we know:

Maple Shade Police say they arrested 25-year-old Joshua Cheatom, who is charged with multiple incidents of peering into windows and lewd acts. Police say the incidents happened at Fox Meadow Apartments and Townhomes. Most recently, in January, police say they got several reports of a man exposing himself to a female as she was leaving CVS next to the apartment complex. That woman reportedly told police Cheatom followed her through the complex and exposed himself again from a distance. Police list his address as Sunflower Road which is a street inside the complex.

Police say a deeper investigation uncovered more peeping incidents in the complex in which Cheatom was identified as the suspect.

Even worse, investigators say he was also arrested and charged August of last year for peering into ground-level apartment windows.

Maple Shade Police say Cheatom was taken to the Burlington County Jail but later released by the courts in the latest incident.

What they're saying:

"I hate it. It's like I don't feel safe," said Kris Davis who has lived at Fox Meadow Apartments and Townhomes for nearly 20 years.

"Keep your door locked, you know? Keep your windows shut and your curtains shut. It's a pretty bad way to live because you want to enjoy life and not be afraid living here," said Davis.

Valora Lockett has lived here almost six years. She was taking out trash when FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson talked to her.

"I don't know. Maybe it's time to move," she said.

Angel Lanuza has a daughter and says there are a lot of children in the area and who live on the ground floor levels of the buildings.

"Doesn't take much force to push these ground floor windows in. At the end of the day, if a predator is going to get in, they're going to get in," he said.