Man attacked, robbed by duo in shopping center parking lot: Delaware State Police
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects they say violently robbed a man late Saturday night.
The 35-year-old victim was approached by the suspect while trying to get into his car in the parking lot of the Canby Park Shopping Center in Wilmington.
Police say they assaulted him, stole his money, then fled.
The man was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Both suspects are said to be 35–40 years old. The suspected vehicle is unknown at this time.
State police are investigating, and asking anyone with information to contact them.