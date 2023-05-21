Officials: Barricade declared after deadly double shooting erupts in broad daylight in Kensington

article

A double shooting in Kensington prompted an increased response from law enforcement when police say the suspect fled into a nearby apartment.

The barricade situation unfolded when police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was shot three times, including the cheek. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition, but in surgery at this time.

The second victim, a 20-year-old, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times throughout his body.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say a barricade was declared after a male suspect in a mask ran into an apartment above a storefront following the deadly shooting. No further details regarding the barricade situation have been released.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.