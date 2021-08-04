Doylestown man accused of becoming belligerent, resisting arrest, police say

article

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly became belligerent and resisted arrest in Doylestown.

The incident happened on July 23 when police responded to the suspicious activity of a man who was loitering around a commercial production of teenage cast members in the parking lot of a 7-11 on East Street.

Police say that Joel Harrison, 57, was advised to vacate the premises since the store was closed. However, he did not leave.

Shortly after, police were approached by a production member stating that Harrison had become belligerent with the film crew and was attempting to enter the closed 7-11 store.

When police arrived, Harrison was found inside the store, presented with slurred speech, and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Police say Harrison then became verbally and actively combative, including resisting arrest. He was taken into custody and remanded to Bucks County Prison.

