Man charged after decomposed body found in trash bag in Trenton last month

An investigation into the discovery of a body inside a trash bag in Trenton last month has led to charges being filed against a 44-year-old man.

David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence and hindering.

He is accused of putting a dead victim in a trash bag, moving the trash bag to another area, concealing the victim's remains, then not contacting authorities.

The decomposed body was found by the landlord of a property on the 600 block of Beatty Street on December 23, 2022. Gibson was evicted from the property in November 2022, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

An autopsy has been performed, but officials say the victim's cause of death and identification are pending further testing.

A motion has been filed to detain Gibson pending trial.