Man charged for child sex abuse materials worked as costumed character at Sesame Place, Six Flags

article

New Jersey officials say a child exploitation investigation has uncovered the troubling acts of a 19-year-old man employed by local sports teams and amusement parks.

Don-Diego Parkman was found to be exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with a preteen girl in Missouri, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

"Parkman was directing her to take photos and videos of herself engaging in sexual conduct to send to him."

He was taken into custody after multiple items were seized during a search of his home in Hamilton last week.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say Parkman has been employed by several companies, including Six Flags Great Adventure, Somerset Baseball Partners, Devils Arena Entertainment, over the past year. However, his most recent employment was at Sesame Place.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, manufacturing child sexual abuse material, possession of CSAM and endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor's office says they have filed a motion to detain Parkman pending trial.