Man charged in 2021 Fourth of July shooting that killed Philadelphia teen: DA

It's been more than two years since a 17-year-old was shot dead on July 4, and now Philadelphia officials say the man responsible is in custody.

James Adams, 22, is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Tyron Rozier, according to the DA's Office.

The teen was fatally shot in the back on the 2100 block of West Sedgley Avenue on the night of July 4, 2021.

Officials say Adams used a 9mm "ghost gun" to shoot and kill Rozier.

He was arrested last week, and is being held without bail on murder charges.