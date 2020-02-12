Man charged with felony rape of child in Wilmington; suspect captured in Florida

article

Police have charged a man who they say sexually assaulted a child in New Castle County.

David Seeney, 44, was charged with first-degree felony rape and related offenses.

According to police, the incident occurred in Wilmington's Spice Mill Run neighborhood on Aug. 10, 2019.

Police said the victim was younger than 12 years old, but provided no further details.

On Dec. 6, 2019, following a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to swear to warrant's for Seeney's arrest.

Seeney was later located in Florida and taken into custody. On Tuesday, he was transported to New Castle County police headquarters.

Seeney was arraigned and held in lieu of $215,000 cash bail.

