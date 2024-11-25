Man convicted for using gun to threaten elderly victim over parking spot: DA

A scary situation unfolded outside a Philadelphia laundromat last year, and now the man responsible could spend up to 8 years behind bars.

Yousef Purdie, 33, was convicted for possessing a prohibited firearm that officials say he used to threaten a 76-year-old man during a parking dispute.

On March 12, 2023, Purdie demanded the elderly man vacate a parking space outside the Laundromat America.

When the man refused, Purdie brandished a firearm before returning to his vehicle with his girlfriend and two children inside.

The prohibited weapon was found in his girlfriend's purse after the victim called 911.

Purdie was sentenced to 4–8 years in state prison on August 20, 2024. The DA's Elder Justice Unit announced his conviction during a press conference on Monday.