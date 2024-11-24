Murder suspect surrenders for road rage shooting at Philly pizza shop: police

article

Philadelphia police say a man has turned himself in after a fender bender escalated into a deadly shooting last week.

Jamel Brunson, 48, is charged with murder and related offenses in connection to the death of a 26-year-old at Pete's Pizza in North Philadelphia.

The victim was found in the doorway of the pizza shop with a gunshot wound to the head.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police believe the shooting may have been fueled by road rage after a minor car crash outside the pizza shop.

A physical altercation ensued when police say Brunson followed the victim inside the pizza shop, opening fire moments later before fleeing in his vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for Brunson, who police say surrendered to authorities on Saturday.