Man critical after rescuing 2 kids from river in New Jersey: officials

A man is in "bad shape" after officials say he rescued two kids from a river in New Jersey Wednesday.

According to officials, two young boys went swimming in a prohibited area at Weymouth Furnace, an Atlantic County park on the 2000 block of Weymouth Road Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say the two kids went into the cool and very deep body of water with an adult male.

They say the man saw the kids struggling and went in to rescue them.

The man that went in assisted the boys to shore, but officials say he went under the water himself.

He was removed from the river and rushed to the hospital.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley he is in critical condition. The condition of the children and injuries are unknown at this time.

Multiple signs are posted around the area in both English and Spanish, warning folks that it is prohibited to swim in the river.