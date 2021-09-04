Man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersections of 15th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the victim, a male about 30-years-old, was shot once in the neck.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter