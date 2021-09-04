Man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersections of 15th Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Police say the victim, a male about 30-years-old, was shot once in the neck.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating.
