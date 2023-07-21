Man critically injured after being stabbed in the head in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia, police say.
According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the area of W York and N 15th Streets in the North Philadelphia section of the city just after 3:30 a.m.
Officials say officers found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed three times in the head.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police say.
Authorities say no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.