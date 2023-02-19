Man critically injured after he is shot in the face inside East Germantown grocery store
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the face inside an East Germantown grocery store.
According to authorities, 14th District officers were called to the Save A Lot on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue Sunday night, just before 6:30, on the report of a shooting.
Someone inside the store shot the 54-year-old man in the face, officials said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police sources: 18-inch pipe bomb found behind Holmesburg church, near railroad tracks
- Suspect, 18, charged with murder in Temple University officer's shooting death, DA says
- Police: Suspect sought after abducting woman at gunpoint in Kensington, fleeing scene in golf cart
Police rushed the man to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.
There were no other details regarding other customers or injuries. There were no details about a suspect.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.