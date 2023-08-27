Man critically injured after he was shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone shot him in the street in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the middle of the night, around 3:45 Sunday, on the 100 block of South 60th Street, officials said.

Responding officers found the man on the sidewalk with two gunshot wounds to his neck.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Officers with the Shooting Investigation Group are actively pursuing leads in the shooting.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.