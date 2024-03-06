Man critically shot outside bar near Temple University campus

A shooting near Temple University's campus left a man in critical condition late Tuesday night.

Police say a fight spilled outside a bar near Broad and Oxford streets around 10 p.m.

A man in his 40s was then shot several times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the fight, and no word on any arrests.

The shooting is under investigation.