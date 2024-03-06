Man critically shot outside bar near Temple University campus
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting near Temple University's campus left a man in critical condition late Tuesday night.
Police say a fight spilled outside a bar near Broad and Oxford streets around 10 p.m.
A man in his 40s was then shot several times.
MORE HEADLINES:
- SEPTA bus shooting: Man fatally shot on bus in South Philly; search for suspect underway, officials say
- Fairmount Park murders: Suspect arrested, car found after man, woman shot 'execution style'
- Suspected gunman pictured after man shot, killed getting off SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle: sources
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
It is unclear what caused the fight, and no word on any arrests.
The shooting is under investigation.