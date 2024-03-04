Fairmount Park murders: Suspect arrested, car found after man, woman shot 'execution style'

Philadelphia police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the murder of two people in Fairmount Park last week.

Just a few days prior to the arrest, police released photos of the suspected killer they ultimately found and arrested Monday night.

They say no formal charges have been filed as of Monday evening.

A man and woman were found shot "execution style" on the side of the road on Mount Pleasant Drive late Thursday night.

They were both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers, both residents of Philadelphia.

Police say three spent shell casings were found just feet from the victims.

The motive is still unknown.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley a Kia was found in connection to the murders during a traffic stop Monday night.

A $40,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.