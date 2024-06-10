Man in custody after crash leaves 4-year-old critical in Holmesburg: police

article

A 4-year-old is in critical condition after police say a car accident occurred in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At around 4:53 p.m. Philly police responded to an auto accident at Frankford and Solly Avenues.

They say a 67-year-old man was driving a red Hyundai and lost control of his vehicle while traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue, striking a white Volkswagen on the driver’s side.

The Volkswagen, occupied by a 26-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy, was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue and was coming to a stop at the traffic light when it was hit.

The Volkswagen then spun out, striking an overpass pillar on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The child and woman in the white Volkswagen were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics. The 26-year-old woman is currently listed in stable condition. The 4-year-old listed in critical condition, will be airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia once he is stabilized.

Medics also transported the 67-year-old driver of the red Hyundai to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The man is in police custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.



