Man dead after he was beaten with rock in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was beaten with a rock in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Thursday on the 3400 block of Mascher Street.

Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics after he was assaulted with a rock.

A man was taken into custody following the incident, and police say a weapon was not recovered.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter