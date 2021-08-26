Man dead after he was beaten with rock in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was beaten with a rock in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before noon Thursday on the 3400 block of Mascher Street.
Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics after he was assaulted with a rock.
A man was taken into custody following the incident, and police say a weapon was not recovered.
