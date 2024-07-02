Man dies after becoming unresponsive on Wildwood Crest beach: police

Authorities in Wildwood Crest are investigating the death of a man who became unresponsive on the beach Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the beach near Myrtle Road around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an unconscious and unresponsive man.

When police arrived, investigators say the 911 caller was performing CPR on the unconscious man.

Those life-saving measures were soon stopped, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

It's unknown at this time how the man died, according to police.