Man dies after becoming unresponsive on Wildwood Crest beach: police
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities in Wildwood Crest are investigating the death of a man who became unresponsive on the beach Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the beach near Myrtle Road around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an unconscious and unresponsive man.
When police arrived, investigators say the 911 caller was performing CPR on the unconscious man.
Those life-saving measures were soon stopped, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
It's unknown at this time how the man died, according to police.