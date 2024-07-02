Video: Police trying to determine if Philly music school burglaries were solo act

Investigators are working to determine if the same person robbed a Philadelphia music school on back-to-back days.

Police shared video Tuesday of the suspect stealing guitars and equipment from the School of Rock on North 7th Street.

Video from June 26th shows the suspect, described as a thin Black man in dark clothes, sling a guitar over his back and start to grab another.

Surveillance footage from the next day shows a man dressed in a blue baseball-style jersey and a hat enter another room where police say he stole items.

Investigators are unsure if the same suspect is responsible for both burglaries.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.