String of explosions lead to illegal fireworks, explosives bust inside NJ home

Residents have been on high alert with explosions going off in their community for months, and now police say the man responsible is in custody.

Kenneth Baldion, 71, is charged with risking widespread injury, possession of destructive devices and possession of high capacity magazines.

His arrest comes after law enforcement searched his home and business in Winslow Township.

MORE HEADLINES:

A large quantity of explosives, illegal fireworks and high capacity firearm magazines were found and seized, according to police.

No injuries were reported due to the explosion, and no further details have been provided.

The 71-year-old suspect is now remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.