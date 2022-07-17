Man dies falling from escalator during The Weeknd concert at Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA - A man died after an apparent accident during a concert at Lincoln Financial Field last week, according to an Eagles spokesperson.
Officials say the man fell from an escalator inside the Eagles stadium as The Weeknd concert was coming to an end on July 14. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The fatal fall was reportedly an accident.
The victim has yet to be identified, and no further details regarding the fall were made available.