Man dies in fiery crash after running red light, police say

A man is dead after a fiery crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say the accident happened at the intersection of Algon Avenue and Rhawn Street, in Rhawnhurst, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The man, said to be in his 30s, was driving west on Rhawn Street when he ran a red light and was hit by a 29-year-old woman driving north on Algon.

His car struck a pole and burst into flames.

Medics rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is investigating.