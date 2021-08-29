Man shot 8 times on porch in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot numerous times while on a front porch in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened at approximately 12:34 p.m. on the 500 block of N Paxon Street.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot eight times to the left leg, thigh, and arm. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
So far, no arrest have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
