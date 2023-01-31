Police: Lockdown lifted at Overbrook High School after 15-year-old shot nearby

article

A morning shooting in Overbrook left one teen injured and a high school in the area on a brief lockdown, authorities say.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of N 61st and Jefferson Streets just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a 15-year-old male was shot once in the thigh.

Police transported the teenager to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in stable condition, per police.

Authorities say the scene is being held and Overbrook High School was placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9:30 a.m.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, officials say.