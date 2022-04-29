Man dies from apparent slash to the neck in Bucks County home, police say

article

A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in his home Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a man in cardiac arrest on David Drive in Newtown Township around 4:56 a.m.

The 50-year-old man was found dead on the living room floor with an apparent laceration to his neck, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

Advertisement

An alleged witness was also interviewed by police.