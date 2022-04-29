Expand / Collapse search

Man dies from apparent slash to the neck in Bucks County home, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Suspect in custody after man dies in his home, police say.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in his home Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a man in cardiac arrest on David Drive in Newtown Township around 4:56 a.m.

The 50-year-old man was found dead on the living room floor with an apparent laceration to his neck, according to police.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

An alleged witness was also interviewed by police.