Man extremely critical after hitting his head on concrete during fight in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A 38-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was punched in the face and fell on concrete during a fight in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say the victim got into an argument with an unknown man Wednesday night, just before 6:30, on the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue.

While fighting, authorities say, the unknown man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall. His head struck the concrete pavement and he was then unresponsive.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police began CPR until medics arrived. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.