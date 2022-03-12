Expand / Collapse search
Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia on Friday night, 

According to police, officers responded to reports of a person with a gun around 10:23 p.m. on Friday night on the 1800 block of Ingersoll Street. 

Authorities say officers found a 20-year-old man unresponsive in a bedroom on the third floor of the residence. 

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 10:44 p.m., according to police. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 215-686-3334. 

