Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia on Friday night,

According to police, officers responded to reports of a person with a gun around 10:23 p.m. on Friday night on the 1800 block of Ingersoll Street.

Authorities say officers found a 20-year-old man unresponsive in a bedroom on the third floor of the residence.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 10:44 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 215-686-3334.

