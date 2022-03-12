Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say
Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia on Friday night,
According to police, officers responded to reports of a person with a gun around 10:23 p.m. on Friday night on the 1800 block of Ingersoll Street.
Authorities say officers found a 20-year-old man unresponsive in a bedroom on the third floor of the residence.
The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 10:44 p.m., according to police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 215-686-3334.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- 'He didn't deserve this': Man slain in Philadelphia's 100th homicide was "hardworking" father, fiancé
- 3-year-old dies after being pinned between grandmother's car door, tree in Mayfair: police
- 'We are devastated': Philadelphia reaches 100 homicides in 2022, outpacing historically deadly 2021
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement