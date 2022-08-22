Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

article

Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man.

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in front of the property, according to the department.

Medics brought the victim to a local hospital where police say he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identity or age of the victim.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Earlier in the day, police in Chester were called to a triple shooting just block away from where the deadly gunfire happened.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected.