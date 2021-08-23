Man fatally shot in West Philadelphia; police investigating

A man is dead after being shot early Monday morning in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on the 5200 hundred block of Master Street.

Police say the man in his late 30's died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police are actively investigating the fatal shooting.

