Man fatally shot in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in West Philadelphia.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 200 block of N. Peach Street on Saturday at 4:33 a.m.
Police say officers with the 19th District responded to a radio call for a shooting at the location.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the upper left back, authorities say.
According to police, the victim was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m.
