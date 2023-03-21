Man found 'burned beyond recognition' in deadly Strawberry Mansion fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A tragic discovery was made inside a torched house in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section Tuesday morning.
Officials say a severely burned man was found when crews responded to the blaze on the 2300 block of 32nd Street.
The man, believed to be a squatter in his 50s, was "burned beyond recognition," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Officials confirm the fire started in the living room, but the cause is still unknown.
The "John Doe" victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a house where officials say he was living.