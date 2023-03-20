Officials: Fire crews on scene battling 5-alarm church fire in New Jersey, children evacuated

article

Fire crews are on scene of a roaring five-alarm fire that they say is ripping through a church in New Jersey.

On Monday, just after 6 p.m., officials say they responded to a call about a three alarm fire at the Fountain of Life Center on Burlington Columbus Road in Florence, N.J.

After 40 crews from several fire companies arrived, the blaze was soon declared a five-alarm fire.

Dispatchers say there were kids in the building for an after school program. All the kids evacuated from the gym area of the church. Officials say no injuries were reported.

As of around 9 p.m., officials say the fire is not at all under control, and they are still on scene battling heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.