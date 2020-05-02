Man found fatally stabbed in hallway in North Philadelphia, police say

A man has died after he was stabbed to death, according to officials from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:02 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Alleghany Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man lying partially in the hallway and suffering from a stab wound to the upper left chest.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

An investigation remains underway.

