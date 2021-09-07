Man hospitalized after being shot twice in head in University City, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the head in University City.
The incident happened on the 5600 block of Chestnut Street at approximately 12:36 p.m.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was shot twice in the back of the head. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, police have not made any arrests. An investigation is underway.
