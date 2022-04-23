Man hospitalized after he was hit by SEPTA train, falls onto platform at 2nd St Station

A man is hospitalized after he was stuck by a SEPTA train.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the 2nd Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA officials say the man was hit by the side of an incoming train and knocked onto the platform. He was said to have suffered head injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. There were no details regarding his condition.

This follows Thursday's revelation that SEPTA police are searching for a suspect they say shoved another man onto the tracks at a SEPTA train stop late Thursday night, according to an internal memo obtained by FOX 29.