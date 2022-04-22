Suspect sought after shoving man onto SEPTA subway tracks, sources say

SEPTA transit police are searching for a suspect they say shoved another man onto the tracks at a SEPTA train stop late Thursday night, according to an internal memo obtained by FOX 29.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the man was not injured after he was shoved while waiting for a train at 30th and Market Street.

SEPTA shared three photos of the suspect in the incident in an internal alert shared among law enforcement, sources tell Keeley.

According to the alert, the suspect entered the Market-Frankford Line’s 30th Street Station, did not pay a fare, and made his way to the platform. Once on the platform, authorities say the suspect loitered before ‘aggressively approaching’ the victim and pushing him onto the tracks.

The suspect then left the station, walking back towards the street.

The incident comes as Philadelphia Councilman David Oh has urged city council to withhold $10 million from SEPTA in an effort to encourage them to hire more police officers, raise wages, and make salaries more competitive with other police forces in the region.

"Public safety is the paramount concern of our residents. Thank you for your steadfast advocacy and engagements on these issues," Oh wrote in a letter to Omari J. Bervine, President & CEO of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police.