Man in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The violence in Philadelphia continues to cause havoc.
A man is now fighting for his life after being shot in North Philadelphia, which police are saying is a high crime area.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning near 12th and Dauphin Streets.
Police found the man on the street with a gun shot wound to his head and torso.
Investigators do have some clues to help them identify the gunman's weapon. They believe it may have been a revolver as there were no shell casings on the scene.
