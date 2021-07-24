Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to authorities.

PHILADELPHIA - The violence in Philadelphia continues to cause havoc.

A man is now fighting for his life after being shot in North Philadelphia, which police are saying is a high crime area. 

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning near 12th and Dauphin Streets.

Police found the man on the street with a gun shot wound to his head and torso.

Investigators do have some clues to help them identify the gunman's weapon. They believe it may have been a revolver as there were no shell casings on the scene.

