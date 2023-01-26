Man in critical condition after being struck by tow truck in Oxford Circle, police say

article

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a tow truck in Philadelphia, according to police.

Authorities say the incident occurred on the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Oxford Circle section of the city on Thursday morning.

Authorities say a man was hit by a tow truck and later transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the tow truck remained on scene.

No additional information was released by officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.