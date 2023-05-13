Man in his 50s left critically injured after early morning weekend shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Another shooting victim is fighting for their life after as the weekend began with gun violence on the streets of North Philadelphia.
Police say a man in his 50s was found shot in the chest on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Triple shooting in Point Breeze injures 11-year-old girl, 2 others: police
- Teen fatally shot, 7-year-old, 2 other teens injured in Logan quadruple shooting: police
- Inmate who escaped Philadelphia prison taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, charged
It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no suspect description has been released. No weapons recovered at this time.
An investigation is underway.