Triple shooting in Point Breeze injures 11-year-old girl, 2 others: police

Three people have been shot in Point Breeze, including an 11-year-old girl.

Officials said the shooting happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 1900 block of South 23rd Street.

Philadelphia police arrived to find the 11-year-old girl on the street suffering with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police rushed her to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She is listed as stable.

A 22-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were also at the scene with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. They were both taken to Methodist Hospital in private vehicles and both are stable.

Police are actively investigating what prompted the gunfire.

