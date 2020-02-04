Man indicted on murder charge in N.J. football game shooting that killed 10-year-old boy

article

A grand jury has returned an indictment against a 31-year-old man following a shooting at a high school football game that left a young boy dead last fall.

Alvin Wyatt has been indicted for murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Back on Nov. 15, 2019 police say Wyatt shot three people at a playoff high school football game between home team Pleasantville and Camden.

10-year-old Micah Tennant, a 15-year-old boy, and a 27-year-old man were all struck by gunfire. Tennant was shot in the neck and died five days after the shooting, just hours before the game was resumed at the Philadelphia Eagles home field.

A total of four other men were charged in connection with the incident, including Ibn Abdullah, the 27-year-old who was injured and later identified as the intended target of the shooting.

