Man injured while trying to fight off armed robbers in North Philadelphia, police say

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a robbery that left a man injured in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

According to police, police responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city just after 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were getting into the man's Honda Accord when two suspects opened the passenger door and demanded their belongings.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

According to authorities, the man tried to grab the suspect's gun and was grazed in the left thigh during the altercation.

The suspects then fled with several personal items belonging to the man and woman, officials say.

The suspects were last seen in a gray vehicle seen going east on the 400 block of Courtland Street, per police.

Authorities say the man refused medical treatment and the woman was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and active, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.