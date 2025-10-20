Man shot and killed near bar in South Philly: police

An investigation is underway after police say a fatal shooting occurred in South Philly Monday night.

What we know:

At around 5:15 p.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 700 block of Oregon Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man they identified as John Doe, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by medic to Jefferson Center City Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley, the victim and another man left a bar on the corner of the street when shots began to fire.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Philadelphia police will continue to investigate.