Man killed in I-95 shooting in Delaware County; $10K reward for information: state police

A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection to a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Delaware County last weekend.

Troopers found a man shot dead inside a vehicle on the northbound side of the interstate in Upper Chichester Township.

A passenger was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released, and no further details have been provided.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with possible dash cam video.