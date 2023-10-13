$10,000 reward offered after dog found dead in crate in Chester County creek: SPCA
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A disturbing animal cruelty discovery was made in Chester County this week, and officials are asking for the public's help to find those responsible.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says a dead dog was dumped in the West Branch Brandywine Creek in Coatesville on Monday.
Officers found the "emaciated" female dog in an airline-style plastic crate near the train tracks.
"The dog had not been deceased long and showed signs of long-term neglect, abuse, and cruelty," the BVSPCA said.
A $1,000 reward was initially offered by the BVSPCA, however, a board member increased the reward to $10,000 on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BVSPCA.