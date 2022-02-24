Suspect in stabbing, vehicular assault outside Burlington County Wawa turned himself in, police say

article

Authorities have made an arrest in the case of an aggravated assault at a Wawa in Edgewater Park in February.

Police said the assault happened around 2 a.m. on February 20 outside the store on Route 130 in South Edgewater Township.

According to investigators, the suspect stabbed someone during an apparent argument then got into his car and intentionally ran into another person.

The department shared multiple security images from both inside and outside the Wawa after the incident.

On March 1, the suspect, identified as Anthony Cordero, turned himself in at the Edgewater Park Police Department, according to authorities.

Police say he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault by auto, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and four counts of terroristic threats.

Cordero is now booked at the Burlington County Jail, police say.

